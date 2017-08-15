Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 2

Antonio Terran Seay, 36, of Lebanon was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, altering of a temp tag and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Antwon Ellison Vaughn, 19, of Lebanon was charged with vandalism.

June 3

Billy Earl Barnes, 59, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Xaviera Nicole Burns, 29, of Lebanon was charged with assault and two counts of violation of probation.

Shawn Anthony Harris, 35, of Watertown was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Tyler Charles Hicks, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with disorderly conduct.

Jeffrey Paul Hoover, 47, of Franklin was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Heather Nicole Joyce, 29, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Gerald Dane Law, 67, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Porter Robinson, 48, of Lebanon was charged with assault.

Jerrod Quinn Williams, 28, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

June 4

Jessica Lynn Bates, 30, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs and two counts of failure to appear.

Brad Eugene Bell, 23, of Liberty was charged with domestic assault.

April Michelle Dyke, 37, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Samantha Jean Hasty Green, 37, of Clarksville was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Dean Huffman, 32, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Barry Wayne Lewis, 51, of Alexandria was charged with domestic assault.

Allison Nicole Nixon, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of property.

