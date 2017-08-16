Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 4

Curtis Anthony Putty, 38, of Hendersonville was charged with violation of probation, DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Guzman Esmeralda Ruiz, 33, of Elliston, VA was charged with driving without a license.

Phillip Samuel Smee, 50, of Mt. Juliet was named a fugitive from justice.

Thomas Nelson Spears, 26, of Hartsville was charged with theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000 and violating protection order.

Brittney Nichole Williams, 20, of Lascassas was charged with criminal attempt and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Misty Michelle Young, 34, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

June 5

Matthew Joseph Able, 53, of Hermitage was charged with DUI.

Steven Dewayne Adams, 33, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Stephanie Lynn Belcher, 39, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

Carlisha Lashelle Bishop, 26, of Madison was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and criminal trespass.

James Damon Brock, 39, of Lebanon was charged with criminal impersonation, failure to pay child support and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jalissa Renee Brooks, 27, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

Relando Catrell Clark, 36, of Lebanon was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and evading arrest.

Ashley Renae Hale, 33, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Davon Darnell Hicks, 29, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Anthony Hollis, 33, of Sparta was held for court.

Terrance Eugene Majors, 41, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

