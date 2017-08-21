Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 12

Roman Andre Arnold, 44, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Brandon Lee Austin, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with contempt of court.

Billy Dewayne Baines, 33, of Hartsville was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Gerardeau Bullock, 29, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Lydell Cain, 23, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Ashley Taylor Coffee, 38, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Tila Antonett Draper, 19, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Stephen Lee Graves, 32, of Portland was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Edward Gray, 60, of Nashville was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Ryan Hargis, 42, of Old Hickory was serving weekend time.

Chelsea Nicole Holbert, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Kim Marie Lanahan, 43, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Adrian Mendoza Luna, 24, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ronda Mechelle McMurtry, 52, of Old Hickory was charged with DUI.

Alexander Robert Meadows, 22, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Nicki Lee Mitchell, 31, of Madison was charged with violation of probation.

Corey Leron Neal, 29, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Brandon Ashley Repath, 29, of Antioch was charged with criminal impersonation.

Dudley Lee Rivers, 52, of Lexington was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Michael Scott, 25, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Roger Seay, 32, of Lebanon was charged with cruelty to animals.

June 13

Timothy Keith Adcox, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Thomas Barlow, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Travis James Hamilton, 28, of Franklin was charged with drugs simple possession.

Donald Dwayne Hensley, 56, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Rachel Nichole Hubbard, 34, of Kingston Springs was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Bobby Dale Huffines, 34 of Harvest, AL was charged with aggravated robbery.

Justin Tyler Jenkins, 22, of Mt. Juliet was charged with drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Darrell Allen Kirby, 51, of Cookeville was charged with DUI.

William Anthony Maclin, 51, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Thiago Milaml Meira, 28, of Hermitage was charged with drugs simple possession.

Michael Paul Register, 40, of Madison was charged with failure to appear.

Vincente Arenal Salazar, 33, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Rayna Marie-Jea Slaughenhoupt, 31, of Lebanon was charged with statutory rape.

Ryan Leigh Thompson, 39, of Goodletsville was charged with violation of probation.

James Michael Turner, 50, of Franklin was charged with public drunkenness.

Zachary Harrel Williams, 40, of Carthage was charged with failure to appear.

Angela Sawin Wright, 36, of Hermitage was charged with drugs simple possession and violation of probation.

June 14

Edwin Scott Barrett, 48, of Murfreesboro was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan Elyse Bell, 34, of Burloson was charged with identity theft, six counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, six counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument and theft of property worth between $1000 and $6000.

Michael Leshawn Blanks, 20, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

James Daniel Burchett, 43, of Granville was charged with public drunkenness.

Alexandria Rose Carissimi, 24, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Andrew Gray, 60, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Charles Haag, 33, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Joel Robert Lane, 44, of Calhun was charged with failure to appear.

Feliciano Gomez Luna, 54, of Lebanon was charged with driving without a license.

Walter Caceres Medrano, 39, of Antioch was charged with driving without a license.

Jamie Nichole Mofield, 31, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear.

–Staff Reports