Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 17

Payton Neal Boshers, 28, of Whites Creek was charged with theft of property, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and drugs simple possession.

Marquita Chiffon Brown, 35, of Antioch was charged with contribution to delinquency and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Anya Meshia Curtis, 31, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, criminal impersonation, evading arrest, altering of temp tag and violation of probation.

Gustavo Delgado-Maldonado, 26, of Smyrna was charged with driving without a license.

Kristy Nicole Griggs, 37, of Antioch was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Daniel Hessey, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Eugene Hysell, 43, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Destinee Christine Presley, 18, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Weston Ray Priddy, 26, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Angela Laniece Scott, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Charles Ray Stafford, 48, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

James Elwain Williams, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

June 18

Jo Megan Armstead, 40, of Lebanon was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Michelle Marie Austin, 45, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher Lea Barry, 34, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Roy Wesley Baynes, 47, of Lebanon was charged with parole violation.

Timothy Daniel Ford, 26, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Jonathan Matthew Green, 34, of Springfield was charged with violation of probation.

David Glenn Hunt, 37, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support, violation of probation and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Miles Rapheal Jones, 35, of Antioch was charged with DUI.

Justin Roy Mitchell, 36, of Mt. Juliet was charged with resisting arrest.

George Daniel Murray, 21, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Kerry Reeder, 47, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Richard Conrad Rothe, 26, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Shelley Alene Sullivan, 41, of Mt. Juliet was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer and contribution to delinquency.

June 19

Everette Terrell Beasley, 51, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

David Charles Blum, 53, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of schedule VI drugs for resale.

James Thomas Brewer, 45, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drug free school zone.

Shannon Scott Cole, 39, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

Bratten Hale Cook, 36, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, drugs simple possession and public drunkenness.

Scott David Cook, 43, of Mt. Juliet was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael William Defuria, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with criminal trespass.

Nicholas Brent Denney, 27, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of theft of property, theft of property worth $1000 and $10000 and failure to appear.

Jordan Aldair Diaz-Garduno, 21, of Mt. Juliet was charged with resisting arrest and driving without a license.

Ronald Lee Dickerson, 39, of Lebanon was charged with contempt of court.

Jeremiah Kade Dodson, 31, of Lebanon was charged with schedule I and drug paraphernalia.

Camron Scott Donaldson, 20, of Old Hickory was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, two counts of DUI and violation of probation.

Roderick Deon Enoch, 28, of Lebanon was charged with drug free school zone and sale of schedule II drugs.

Joshua Donald Farmer, 27, of Watertown was charged with possession schedule II and drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Lee Gilchrist, 36, of Old Hickory was charged with two counts of theft of property worth between $1000 and $10000, theft of property worth $10000 and $60000, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Demetris Rafeal Golson, 30, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Carl Edward Goolsby, 50, of Brush Creek was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Gail Grisham, 37, of Lebanon was charged with giving a false report or information to an officer.

Debra Darlene Hale, 56, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Maurice Lagrand Harding, 41, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to pay child support.

–Staff Reports