Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 23

Owen Kirk Jones, 29, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Sandra Marie Ledger, 28, of Watertown was charged with giving a false report or information of an officer.

Michael Jalen Moore, 21, of Smyrna was charged with theft of property worth between $500 and $1000.

Shannon Marie Mullan, 43, of Nashville was charged with DUI.

Kelley Michelle Norris, 25, of Allardt was charged with drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Chrystal Louvada Ricketts, 30, of Lebanon was charged with drugs schedule II and counterfeit controlled substance.

Pamela Christine Rollins, 56, of St. Petersburg, FL was charged with violating protection order.

Cynthia Rebecca Stevens, 25, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Stephen Jonathon Stevens, 64, of Panama City, FL was charged with domestic assault.

Antonio Lamont Thompson, 45, of Lebanon was serving weekend time.

Tahjia Meche Williams, 22, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Ashleigh Lauren Wingo, 38, of Nashville was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

June 24

Tafoya Kia Alexander, 39, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Jeffrey Scott Bean, 40, of Nashville was charged with public drunkenness.

James Paul Beaver, 19, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespass.

William Maurice Benford, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jacqueline Danielle Burton, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Marissa Ann Crist, 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with drugs simple possession.

Scott Ray Damon, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

Scott Christian Diggs, 40, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Cameron Bryant Dodson, 18, of Old Hickory was charged with drugs simple possession.

William Justin Dull, 26, of Hermitage was charged with resisting arrest and failure to appear.

Eduardo Gaspar-Ruiz, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged without a license and DUI.

Jonathan Matthew Greene, 30, of Gallatin was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession.

Landon Scott Isbell, 29, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

De’Shaun Lenair Marion, 18, of Antioch was charged with criminal simulation.

Nicholas David Marlow, 32, of Old Hickory was charged with failure to appear.

Bradley Dean Millett, 35, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Ryan Thomas Nichols, 28, of Lebanon was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, failure to appear, two counts of resisting arrest, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the implied consent law.

Mersadies Nealchell Scales, 21, of Madison was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Justin Scott Simpson, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Marcus Deon Solomon, 40, of Antioch was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Franklin Hube Thompson, 26, of Lebanon was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and schedule IV drug violations.

June 25

Erik Craig Baker, 37, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Francisco Javier Barrera, 27, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, violation of conditional release domestic and vandalism.

Jimi Rachel Box, 23, of Carthage was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Darrit James Christian, 36, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Lisa Annette Crawford, 64, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Demencio Danny Cruz, 36, of Eagleville was charged with the unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Gwendolyn Hamm, 59, of Watertown was charged with DUI.

Emily Ruth Hawkes, 35, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dorothy Elizabeth Mckay, 56, of Nashville was charged with aggravated assault.

William Daniel Scott Oshrin, 24, of Carthage was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Alexander Nicholas Parls, 25, of Donelson was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of implied consent law.

Mike Veto Laprich Rhodes, 38, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct.

Michelle Marie Tschaekofske, 43, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Kyle Wesley Williams, 26, of Bethpage was charged with public drunkenness.

Ronnie Eugene Wilmoth, 20, of Portland was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and failure to appear.

June 26

Andres Alonzo Alonzo, 20, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Jeffrey Dale Anderson, 44, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Roman Andre Arnold, 44, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

James Kenneth Barry, 28, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Kevin Raynell Carr, 38, of Bowling Green, KY was charged with violation of probation.

Darique Vashaud Carter, 21, of Evansville was named a fugitive from justice.

Ian Mckenzie Dobson, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Timothy Martel Dotson, 46, of Watertown was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jerry Dale Greene, 33, of Donelson was charged with DUI.

Deanna Nicole Key, 31, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and criminal violation of probation.

Steven Ted Ledbetter, 57, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Antionette Martin, 31, of Nashville was held for court.

Kelly Lewellen Nelson, 54, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Christopher Lee Parker, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with domestic assault.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 43, of Lebanon was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yamego Diallo Smith, 45, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support, criminal impersonation and criminal violation of probation.

Kathye Renee Stone, 27, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Christopher Bryan Taylor, 37, of Bridgeville, PA was charged with two counts of theft of services worth less than $500, eight counts of vandalism worth less than $500 and six counts of criminal attempt.

Matthew Tyson Taylor, 30, of Carthage was charged with theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000.

Surina Ta’Sha Vaden, 34, of Nashville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

June 27

Seth Michael Barber, 29, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Frances Eleanor Binkley, 37, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Sarah Elizabeth Colvert, 27, of Cookeville was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Robert Brandon Dabbs, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear.

April Nicole Foster, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

William Frank Jones, 55, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault and public drunkenness.

Joshua Michael Larson, 36, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Shawn Michael Logan, 23, of Nashville was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Antwain Tee Martin, 20, of Antioch was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports