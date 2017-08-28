Sheriff's reports and most wanted

June 27

Christa Leanne Martin, 44, of Hartsville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

David Patrick Neal, 46, of Lebanon was charged with reckless driving.

Joseph Dachon Norman, 20, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 26, of Lebanon was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Fletcher Christian Pickering, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with public drunkenness.

Randy Austin Pruitte, 27, of Watertown was charged with aggravated burglary, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Raye Pumphrey, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Louise Reed, 32, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation and two counts of possession of a legend drug.

Troy Wayne Shively, 41, of Clarksville was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Kenneth Deon Spicer, 28, of Goodlettsville was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation and sale of schedule II drugs.

Cynthia Rebecca Stevens, 25, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Matthew Derrick Stevenson, 44, of Lawrenceburg was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Charles Nelson Stinson, 39, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

June 28

Paul Michael Beller, 37, of Hermitage was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Michael Lee Bowling, 31, of Pillson, AL was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Dorothy Louise Cash, 47, of Madison was charged with violation of probation.

Caleb Mason Collins, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Sasha Lee Curtis, 29, of Red Boiling Springs was charged with failure to appear.

Angela Joy Driver, 41, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Andrew Kenneth Gibbs, 39, of Lebanon was held for court.

Ashley Lynn Henderson, 26, of Brush Creek was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Matthew Jeremy Lannom, 32, of Mt. Juliet was charged with parole violation.

Ralph Clay Martin, 43, of Hartsville was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sean Charles Nagy, 36, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Lee Parker, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Misty Dawn Pfister, 32, of Hendersonville was charged with failure to appear.

Donna Jeanine Ramsey, 38, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Ray Sanford, 66, of Lebanon was charged with DUI and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Charity Shemeka Scales, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Dawn Sneed, 30, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Edward Steiner, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Cynthia Dawn Vanwinkle, 27, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Jason Parker Wall, 19, of Craigsville, WV was charged with non-violent child neglect, aggravated assault and domestic assault.

Christopher Michael Webb, 44, of Mt. Juliet was charged with aggravated assault.

June 29

Michael Steven Battiste, 26, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Matthew Wayne Bogle, 26, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

William Eugene Coslow, 50, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI, violation of the implied consent law and was serving weekend time.

Judy Cordelia Fields, 66, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Andrew Dalton Gilbert, 23, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation and public drunkenness.

William Christopher Gregory, 37, of Westmorland was charged with violation of probation.

Pamela Sue Leach, 35, of Carthage was charged with violation of probation.

Mary Jane Mathis, 66, of Portland was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Wayne McMahan, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Dalton Lyle Randolph, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and two counts of failure to appear.

Jeffery Lee Stafford, 56, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Christy Nicole Waller, 25, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI and violation of the implied consent law.

Robin Maria Watson, 55, of Alexandria was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

June 30

Jennifer Elizabeth Drake, 33, of Chapel Hill was serving weekend time.

Tracie Lynn Evans, 46, of Carthage was charged with contempt.

Cameron Deshawn Flynn, 29, of Antioch was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Dale Gregory, 37, of Ashland City was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathanuel Chance Martin, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with underage consumption and contribution to delinquency of a minor.

Elvis Antonio Melgar, 21, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 26, of Lebanon was charged with burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle, public drunkenness and aggravated assault.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 43, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

John Fredrick Sackrider, 55, of Fairview, NC was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of felony, possession or manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony David Russell Spearman, 29, of Antioch was charged with domestic assault.

Betty June Speck, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Ricky Noel Stafford, 58, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Tremaine Antwane Trotter, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with contribution to delinquency of a minor and underage consumption.

Jimmie Lee Watson, 45, of Nashville was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest, theft of merchandise worth less than $1000, criminal trespassing and drugs simple possession.

Jeremiah Alan Wilson, 37, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

July 1

Kristina Marie Bishop, 40, of Hermitage was charged with two counts of failure to appear or bond jumping.

Dara Nichole Charles, 35, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Anthony Cousino, 32, of Watertown was charged with failure to pay child support.

Derrick Tristan Evans, 35, of Nashville was charged with criminal attempt, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and parole violation.

Jeffrey Wayne Fitzgerald, 37, of Old Hickory was charged with vandalism.

Frankie Lee Foutch, 57, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Nilsen Fecari Johnson, 26, of Nashville was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended, or cancelled driver’s license.

Henry Johnson Mitchell, 56, of Hartsville was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Althea Maria Robinson, 41, of Nashville was charged with burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property worth $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism.

Tony Ray Smith, 56, of Madison was charged with failure to pay child support and criminal violation of probation.

Brooke Leigh St. John, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

James David West, 31, of Murfreesboro was charged with failure to appear.

Brian Douglas Wix, 25, of Hartsville was charged with DUI.

Kimberlee Ann Wright, 52, of Nashville was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

