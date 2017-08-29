Sheriff's reports and most wanted

July 2

Nicole Chalea Dalton, 31, of Franklin was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Larry Darnell Eddings, 52, of Lebanon was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule two drugs, possession of schedule three drugs and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Austin Douglas Filkins, 18, of Watertown was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and assault.

Keith Allen Gunder, 44, of Manchester was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent law.

Tanner Scott Harmon, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI and violation of implied consent law.

Demond Ramon Hill, 30, of Lebanon was charged with evading arrest.

Gregory Alonzo Holt, 21, of Hermitage was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with criminal trespassing.

Sean Ian McMahon, 36, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Breon Dasean Nicholson, 22, of Hendersonville was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Stefin Wayne Riggins, 48, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of conditional release domestic and public drunkenness.

Tristan Maurice Steib, 22, of Old Hickory was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Jeremy Daniel Wade, 33, of Indianapolis, IN was charged with drugs simple possession and resisting arrest.

Amanda Nicole Wilson, 31, of Smithville was charged with violation of probation.

Zoriantae Curlee Arizo Wilson, 18, of Lebanon was charged with underage consumption.

Bobby Lane Woods, 39, of Westmoreland was charged with DUI.

July 3

Earnest Lee Baldwin, 41, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Elizabeth Beasley, 31, of Nashville

was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Thornton Bradwell, 30, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jeremy Eugene Bryan, 31, of Mt. Juliet was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Andrew Preston Carroll, 35, of Nashville was held for court.

Angela Joy Driver, 41, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jamie Lynn Flenner, 45, of Mt. Juliet was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Christopher James Hackney, 26, of Lebanon was charged with contempt.

Robert Oscar Holm, 60, of Osseo, WI was charged with fugitive from justice.

Christopher Ryan Huddleston, 30, of Lebanon was charged with resisting arrest, public drunkenness, schedule two drugs, sale of schedule two drugs and possession of schedule one drugs.

Edward Alan Kuiper, 33, of Watertown was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

Trisha Sue Laufenberg, 38, of Osseo, WI was charged with fugitive from justice.

Hugo Luna-Garcia, 20, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and violation of conditional release domestic.

Dywana Ann Parr, 53, of Whitehouse was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Katherine Suzanne Persich, 41, of Mt. Juliet was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Christopher Duane Phillips, 33, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

Cordarius Jaron Phillips, 21, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated assault.

Elizabeth Ann Poole, 50, of Lebanon was held for court.

Amberly Dawn Reed, 32, of Nashville was held for court.

Carly Ann Rodrigez, 19, of Lebanon was charged with violations in a drug-free school zone, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Diondre Rutland, 21, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Glenn Howard Sneed, 32, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Douglas Tedrow, 40, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Jessica Marie Thomas, 33, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear.

Shawrekia Frantina Turner, 40, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Steven James Wilhite, 27, of Pleasant Shade was charged with failure to appear.

July 4

Carmen Lee Barnett, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jessica Renee Benton, 21, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of burglary or burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property worth less than $1,000, two counts of vandalism worth less than $1,000, and two counts of theft of property worth $1,000 to $2,500.

Matthew Wayne Bogle, 26, of Lebanon was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sean Leneal Boyd, 23, of Nashville was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Christopher Dwight Crawford, 36, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Nancy Mainelle Grandstaff, 58, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Thomas Leonard Massey, 53, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct.

Richard Matthew Routon, 39, of Murfreesboro was charged with DUI.

Nathueil Frank Sisco, 54, of Nashville was charged with criminal violation of probation.

July 5

Mendy Fay Adams, 49, of Lebanon was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Elizabeth Michelle Brewington, 21, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Anthony Allen Carmack, 33, of Bowling Green, KY was charged with contempt.

–Staff Reports