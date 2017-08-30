Sheriff's reports and most wanted

July 5

Julie Margaret Chaffins, 40, of Lebanon was held for court.

Stephen Alexander Clark, 30, of Murfreesboro was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Ronald Clemmons, 27, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violation of probation.

David Edward Davenport, 26, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Mark Eric Farr, 24, of Mt. Juliet was charged with resisting arrest, public drunkenness and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Judy Cordelia Fields, 66, of Lebanon was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of conditional release domestic.

Austen Nathanial Goodman, 20, of Dixon Springs was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, violation of probation and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bryan Jeffery Halberstadt, 26, of Manchester was charged with violation of probation.

Keely Patrick Harding, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with two counts of DUI.

Troy Lamont Harris, 49, of Antioch was charged with contempt.

Jay Paul Henry, 42, of Mt. Juliet was charged with contempt.

Brittany Mae Lancaster, 35, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Kanetha Jana Mitchell, 33, of Nashville was charged with contempt.

Elaine Jean Morain, 56, of Lebanon was charged with disorderly conduct.

Cody Wayne Elli Patrick, 28, of Chattanooga was charged with drug paraphernalia and drugs simple possession.

Brian Oakley Patterson, 39, of Lebanon was held for court.

Richard Scott Patterson, 32, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear and two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Matthew Blake Pierce, 31, of Cookeville was charged with failure to appear or bond jumping.

Christine Anne Rodefer, 23, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Misty Michelle Shadix, 35, of Watertown was charged with violation of probation.

Rico Devon Smith, 26, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest.

–Staff Reports