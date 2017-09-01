Sheriff's reports and most wanted

July 12

Octavius Montrell Arnold, 41, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Angela Darlene Bandy, 44, of Lafayette was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Grace Bentley, 44, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Hazel Annie Cooley, 18, of Goodletsville was charged with theft of property.

Sammy Gerald Ferguson, 45, of Lebanon was charged with reckless endangerment.

Steven Francis Froeber 30, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI.

Karen Konstatynowicz, 45, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 25, of Watertown was charged with public drunkenness.

Heather Nicole Rodgers, 30, of Cookeville was charged with failure to appear.

Juana Lana Sells, 27, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffery Lee Stafford, 56, of Lebanon was charged with violating conditional release.

Crystal Bianca Trivett, 28, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Marie Waychoff, 25, of Waynesberg, KY was charged with possession schedule II, failure to appear and drug paraphernalia.

July 13

Kevin Scott Ashabranner, 42, of Knoxville was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jose Juan Ayala, 27, of Watertown was charged with assault.

Thomas Edward Boyd, 34, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Dawn Burton, 30, of Lebanon was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support.

Stephen Joseph Estores, 28, of Lebanon was charged with failure to appear.

James Frederick Eurton, 61, of Hermitage was charged with failure to appear.

Patrick Damen Fathera, 39, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Kelsey Lynn Hayes, 25, of Lebanon was charged with schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, drugs simple possession, theft of property, possession of a firearm during committing of a felony, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, two counts of possession schedule II drugs and possession of schedule I drugs.

Payton Matthew Key, 20, of Hartsville was charged with DUI.

Pierceton Bryce Montgomery, 20, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old.

Eric Richard Morris Olsen, 28, of Lebanon was charged with drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Carmen Perez, 30, of Watertown was charged with assault.

Christopher Scott Phelps, 36, of Nashville was held for court.

Clayton Matthew Phifer, 19, of Mt. Juliet was charged with violating conditional release.

Kentrel Lashawn Rouse, 28, of Hermitage was charged with violation of probation.

Donald Oscar Russell, 36, of Lebanon was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Kevin Micheal Stuart, 40, of Ashland City was charged with failure to appear.

Kimberly Nicole Taylor, 34, of Lebanon was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Joseph Todd, 30, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Lee Nelson Trivett, 33, of Lebanon was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of violation of probation, internal tampering with device and theft of property.

Ivan Michael Wall, 21, of Antioch was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Wesley Royce Williamson, 48, of Buchanan was charged with theft of services worth less than $500.

July 14

Paul John Aniel, 50, of Nashville was charged with violation of probation.

Jay Artis, 33, of Old Hickory was charged with violation of probation.

Cody James Bousman, 23, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property worth $2,500 to $10,000

Jennings Woodrow Case, 62, of Old Hickory was charged with domestic assault.

Ryan Ashby Dickinson, 23, of Knoxville was charged with DUI.

Jennifer Elizabeth Drake, 33, of Chapel Hill was serving weekend time.

Harrison Wilbert Frasier, 43, of Watertown was charged with especially aggravated robbery and parole violation.

Scotty Lynn Goolsby, 47, of Mt. Juliet was serving weekend time.

Jessica Faye Hardison, 23, of Watertown was charged with domestic assault.

Shannon Marie Hodgin, 42, of Lebanon was charged with theft of property worth $10,000 to $60,000, destruction or tampering of governmental records and official misconduct.

Geary Neville Jackson, 61, of Lebanon was charged with two counts of possession of schedule IV drugs, maintaining a dwelling for schedule VI drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of a firearm during commission of felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Lynn Johnson, 29, of Lebanon was charged with DUI.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 55, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Lucas Blaine Larson, 26, of Mt. Juliet was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Hannah Elaine Mayes, 23, of Lewisburg was charged with DUI by allowing.

James Allen Mcilonie, 33, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports