Sheriff's reports and most wanted

September 29

Jeffrey John PIgnone, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Robert Lee Player, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ashley Nicole Story, 32, of Nashville, was held for court.

Michael John Tompkins, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Robert Tucker, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness, simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jimmy Lee Wells, 37, of Nashville, was charged with evading arrest, using stolen license plates and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

September 30

William Matthew Aldridge, 28, of Antioch, was charged with criminal trespass.

Tracy Allen Clay, 43, of Hermitage was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Michael Denney, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Amber Dawn Finley, 29, of Watertown, was charged with initiating a process with the intended result of manufacturing methamphetamine.

Jon Michael Hendrixson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Janet Leigh Manning, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and two counts of drugs simple possession.

Richard Smith Mathis, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Allison Leigh Oldham, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Thomas Quinton Poindexter, 58, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Deronzio Jervon Rhodes, 23, of Lebanon, was charge with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule II for resale, resisting arrest, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, theft of property, three counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rico Devon Smith, 26, of Lebanon was charged with violation of probation, vandalism less than $1000, resisting arrest and domestic assault.

Charles Edward Thomas, 50, of Lebanon was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Wayne Thompson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

October 1

Michael Edward Armes, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

–Staff Reports