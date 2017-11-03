Sheriff's Reports and Most Wanted

October 2

Kevin Ray Harbin, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Brian Keith Harris, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth between $2500 and $10000.

Mark Anthony Jordan, 25, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Ian Dave Lavalley, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jesse Tyler Mobbs, 25, of Davenport, Florida, was held for court.

Charles Harlod Moon, 48, of Valdosta, Georgia, was charged with criminal responsibility.

John Carlos Nieto, 37, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and evading arrest.

Torria Denise Rhodes, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with contributing to delinquency, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

Mario Christopher Savoy, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sharon Marie Self, 47, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Traig Zebion Sweeney, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Dalecia Quwmeesha Taylor, 20, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Ronda Jean West, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

October 3

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Donnell Brasco Crowder, 49, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Lucinda Faye Dean, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Vanessa Nicole Freeman, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with cruelty to animals.

Paul Aaron Hester, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Tyler Hill, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Romulo Granja Izquierdo, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license.

Warren Thomas Lincoln, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident, DUI and leaving the scene with property damage.

Ian Joseph Prince, 34, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Watertown, was charged with reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

