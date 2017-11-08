Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 6

Eric Nicholas Denson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Derrick Wade Goolsby, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Jeremy Allen Hall, 27, of Madison, was charged with three counts of violation of probation, failure to appear and violating protection order.

Michael Edwin Hemmer, 30, of Springfield, was held for court.

Christopher Lee Hubbard, 31, of Cookeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Dennis Dean Lamphire, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeffery Michael Lea, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of drugs simple possession.

Richard Troy Lemmonds, 36, of Ashland City, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Andrea Carlotta Maples, 25, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Kerri Lynn Pollard, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with death or personal injury, reckless endangerment, failure to give immediate notice on an accident, duty to give information and render aid, DUI, drugs simple possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ashley Nicole Prentice, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal trespass.

David Dewayne Sanders, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Derrick Evan Smith, 40, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Vashon Eugene Vaughn, 44, of Murfreesboro, was serving weekend time.

Joseph Ray Waters, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

October 7

Lori Lynn Anderson, 51, of Liberty, was charged with domestic assault.

William Leslie Burns, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support and theft of merchandise worth less than $1000.

Ricky Ingram Carver, 55, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

Shannon Scott Cole, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Joseph Cruz, 84, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Amanda Marie Dabney, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise less than $500.

–Staff Reports