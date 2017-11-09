Two suspects charged in murder-for-hire plot

On May 17, TBI agents began an investigation into a potential murder-for-hire plot. The investigation revealed Kenneth Cook, 25, and Monique Lenon, 36, both of Gibson County, conspired in the murder for hire.

A Gibson County grand jury returned an indictment against both suspects Nov. 6 for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder.

Cook remained in the Gibson County jail awaiting trial for a separate offense and was held on the additional charges without bond. Lenon was arrested without incident and booked in at the Gibson County Jail on $250,000 bond.