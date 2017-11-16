Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 16

Quan Tyese Williams, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with possession schedule II, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, drugs simple possession and possession schedule IV.

October 17

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 33, of Columbia, was charged with contempt of court.

Walter Ned Baker, 48, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Frank James Corder, 55, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

De’Quintous Lavarcea Dowell, 23, of Carthage, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Bryan Jeffery Halberstadt, 26, of Manchester, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexander Logan Horne, 22, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Brandon Wayne Hutchings, 29, of Sparta, was held for court.

Brelonzo Delarenta Kelly, 24, of Lavergne, was charged with aggravated burglary and domestic assault.

Joshua Michael Larson, 36, of Nashville, was charged with violating conditional release.

Stephen Tracy Massey, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with solicitation of a minor and two counts of aggravated exploitation of a minor.

Johnny Dean Mullins, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Pedro Miguel Pajaro, 60, of Springfield, was charged with failure to appear.

Celia Guadalupe Paredes, 21, of Smyrna, was charged with aggravated assault.

Anthony Rodriguez, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Andrew James Skaalerud, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chad Houston Taylor, 35, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Jerry Mitchell Taylor, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Agaze Solomon Teklegoris, 25, of Old Hickory, was charged with reckless endangerment, vehicular assault and DUI.

Charles Thomas Warren, 34, of Springfield, was held for court.

October 18

Mary Kay Anhaitty, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

–Staff Reports