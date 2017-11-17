TBI top 10 fugitive captured in Jonesborough

Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, of Greene County, was captured Friday morning.

Pridemore was wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and the TBI to face charges of aggravated sexual battery. That charge stems from an incident involving a 5-year-old child.

After receiving a tip that Pridemore was possibly at a home on Forester Lane in Jonesborough, TBI special agents requested assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday morning, deputies responded to the home and confirmed Pridemore was at the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.