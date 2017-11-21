Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 19

Bobby Lloyd Cross, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of order of protection.

Jasmine Marie Feinstein, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, two counts of violation of probation and three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Frankie Lee Foutch, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Ray Lafever, 22, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Mark Andrew Melton, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Brue Delanie Mendenhall, 66, of Nashville, was held for court.

Kyle Daniel Overstreet, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Dustin Samuel Page, 20, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

October 20

Robert Dale Brown, 45, of Smyrna, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Russell Shannon Campbell, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Frances Dianne Clinard, 25, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of drugs.

Rantavius Jamal Cowan, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

James Don Cumby, 30, of Crossville, was charged with violation of probation.

Whitney Cheyenne Dailey, 28, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, and bond jumping.

Charles Eugene Draper, 29, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Mazel Erica Elbaz, 30, of Pleasant Shade, served weekend time.

Tara Yvette Ford, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dewayne Eddie Foster, 57, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Nicholas David Marlow, 32, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Ambir Linn Miller, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tena Suanne Sherman, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with indecent exposure and violation of probation.

October 21

Kathryn Sue Antle, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports