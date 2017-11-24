Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 22

Joseph Vincent Phillips, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Germaine Marie Puertas, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vandalism.

Dana Joe Rosshirt, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Joel Alan Russell, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Anthony John Sarmento, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Christian McKinley Scott, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

October 23

Joshua A. Anderson, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Anthony Edward Brady, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, drugs simple possession, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Nathaniel Goodwin, 33, of Pleasantview, was charged with two counts to failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Erin Anne Holiman, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Clara Paulette Jones, 51, of Old Hickory, was charged with indecent exposure and public drunkenness.

Steverson Lester, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with cashing a worthless check worth more than $500.

Heather LeeAnn Marek, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, DUI, parole violation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and light law.

Rodney Ryne Phillips, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Michael Douglas Reichert, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Kristine Joy Smith, 57, of Cookeville, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

Brooke Leigh St. John, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports