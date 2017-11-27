Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 23

Jamey Leroy Steinhurst, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephanie Lee Vanatta, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Tyler Vaughn, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jay Jay Walker, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Kevin Lamar Williams, 31, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Ryan Donnell Williams, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

James Michael Woodard, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

October 24

Danton Hall Carvalho, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and assault.

Jakob Alan Cox, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of interference with emergency calls, domestic assault, failure to appear and two counts of violating conditional release.

Javier Sanantonio Estesvez, 50, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, theft of property, DUI, two counts of leaving the scene with property damage, two counts of reckless driving, three counts of failure to give immediate notice on an accident, criminal impersonation, leaving the scene with death or personal injury, three counts of reckless endangerment, duty to give info and render aid and fugitive from justice.

James Andre Gates, 42, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Eric Bradley Greer, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony Lee Jackson, 29, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Sarah Elizabeth McLaughlin, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, drugs simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jermon Sermear, 36, of Antioch, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of drugs simple possession, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

