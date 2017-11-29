Sheriff's reports and most wanted

October 26

Qarius Sha’Heed Wade, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Peyton Rian Wyatt, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

October 27

Thomas Lee Baugus, 45, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Breanna Lynn Brown, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Jarad Greer, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and emergency committal.

Brandalyn Lea Henderson, 31, of Castalian Springs, was charged with violation of probation.

Amber Kierra Horne, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Justin Tyler Irick, 39, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Tony Ladell Lark, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Michael Harvey Martin, 45, of Smyrna, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Jamie Eric Michael, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Takoria Chontae Primm, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Hilary Claire Robertson, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Lance Denel Scott, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and DUI.

Matthew Blake Slatton, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Douglas Scott Tompkins, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Benjamin Louis Vantrease, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

October 28

Alexis Lee Davis, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Stephen Rhett Davis, 48, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jessica Mai Jordan, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Cindy Louise Maciel, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jorge Alberto Parra, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Johnathan Lamar Pickens, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kelan Giavonte Rhodes, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Scott Daniel Wynn, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports