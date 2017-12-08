Sheriff's reports for Nov. 3

November 3

David Lee Asbridge, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Monroshea Deshonta Bass, 47, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Brian Bora, 24, of LaVergne, was charged with duty to give information and render aid, leaving scene with death or personal injury and failure to give immediate notice on an accident.

Bruce Tyrell Burnett, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Mitchell Slade Dyer, 41, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Grant Newton Garrison, 20, of Knoxville, was charged with DUI, drugs simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mina Ibrham Gerges, 18, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of drugs simple possession, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillip Odell Goodman, 41, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Elton Green, 38, of Liberty, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Brooke Hopkins, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jerry Ray Jones, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Charity Hope Keith, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Seth Thomas Leroy, 35, of Watertown, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judy Marlene North, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and failure to appear.

Jessica Stewart Novoselov, 31, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Candice Leigh O’Neil, 34, of Watertown, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Daniel Scott Oshrin, 25, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

April Dawn Sindaco, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Dereka Marie Smith, 30, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Da’Kia Alise Watkins, 20, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.