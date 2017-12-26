Sheriff's reports for Nov. 21-Dec. 1

Nov. 29

Dequan Cleamonte Deway Robinson, 21, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

Kaemon Damon Robinson, 21, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Jared Andrew Sullivan, 18, of Hermitage, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, vandalism and contribution to delinquency.

Eduardo Danio Valle-Castro, 25, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

Julia Anna Wright, 49, of Franklin, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Steven Gregory Wright, 46, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear and simple possession.

Nov. 30

Amanda Christen Andrews, 38, of Nashville, was held for court.

Savannah Rose Barr, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandy Nicole Colgate, 32, of Hartsville, was charged with simple possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ronald Lee Dickerson, 40, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Terry Allan England, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rachel Danielle Hamm, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

David Robert Howard, 56, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Terrance James, 50, of Murfreesboro, was charged with contempt of court.

Patrick Lee Mansfield, 35, of Nashville, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Randall Moss, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest and DUI.

Elijah Dwayne Neal, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Aaron Jacob Pettit, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of public drunkenness and criminal trespass.

Ian Joseph Prince, 34, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Javonne McKinsley Smith, 22, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

David Nathan Thornton, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Justin Daniel Todd, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple possession and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Christy Gunter Wimberley, 54, of Lascassas, was charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 1

David Thomas Bass, 29, of Lakland, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, two counts of simple possession and two counts of possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Trena Kay Cason, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Ty Randall Cross, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, assault and criminal trespass.

Shannon Elizabeth Cunningham, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chassity Nicole Harrell, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Elijia James Kelly, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession.

Ashley Ann King, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Wayne Marshall, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Crystal Lynelle Mears, 43, of Greenbrier, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Misti Dawn Morris, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Nicholas Nistler, 30, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sierra Jonee Roberts, 21, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Michael Brooks Rollins, 47, of Murfreesboro, served weekend time.

Amilcai Laines Torres, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Phillip Warren, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

