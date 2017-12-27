Sheriff's reports for Dec. 1-5

Dec. 1

Crystal Lynelle Mears, 43, of Greenbrier, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Misti Dawn Morris, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christopher Nicholas Nistler, 30, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Sierra Jonee Roberts, 21, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Michael Brooks Rollins, 47, of Murfreesboro, was serving weekend time.

Amilcai Laines Torres, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Phillip Warren, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dec. 2

Sabrina Larae Applewhite, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Janice Kay Brewington, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and public drunkenness.

James Anthony Burnett, 24, of LaVergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Alona Alexandra Colburn, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Marcos Fernandez-Pineda, 21, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Derrick Wade Goolsby, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear and fugitive from justice.

James Caleb Mofield, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000 and violation of probation.

Lashaniqua Maria Odom, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jacinto Estrada Salgado, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Michael Christopher Sparkman, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of simple possession, tampering with or fabricating evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Curtis Stranathan, 29, of Alexandria, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Jerome Wallace, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with bringing contraband into a jail, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and simple possession.

Jessica Michelle Wathen, 21, of Knoxville, was charged with DUI.

Craig Michael Wayne, 42, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Dec. 3

Kayla Sandra Lamie, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Chase Chandler Poole, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and tampering with a device.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Elizabeth Necole Whited, 21, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Dec. 4

Jonathan William Adams, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Tommy Dale Adams, 32, of Watertown, was held for court.

Casey Alan Bennett, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Sandra Dianne Branson, 42, of Watertown, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Terry Allan England, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Renee Forsythe, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Candido Garcia, 53, of Baxter, was charged with public drunkenness.

Lori Anne Harville, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Bonnie Lynn Liebig, 35, of Watertown, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Gustave William Ludwig, 29, of Bloomington Springs, was charged with DUI and three counts of violation of probation.

Rhonda Mae Mickelson, 52, of Baxter, was charged with public drunkenness.

Chad Anthony Milele, 39, of Antioch, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Amy Caroline Puryear, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Marisol Mercedes Sutton, 29, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jeff Randy Walters, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and fugitive from justice.

Kevin Lamar Williams, 31, of Watertown, was held for court.

Ryan Douglas Wood, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Dec. 5

James Edward Bell, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Aderius Lavell Bingham, 26, of Carthage, was charged with prohibited weapon, sale of schedule II drugs, theft of property worth between $10,000 and $100,000 and aggravated robbery.

Taylor Wade Birmingham, 27, of Antioch, was charged with contempt of court.

Lauren Grace Coole, 27, of Dickson, was held for court.

Terry Josh Elmore, 34, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Gregory Leon Harris, 41, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of simple possession and prohibited weapon.

Sherry Trethane Hurd, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew Donavan McCarter, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Tashina Christine McDonald, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a legend drug, simple possession and public drunkenness.

Jennifer Christen Newberry, 35, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Kevin Ward Smotherman, 33, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Chad Houston Taylor, 35, of Watertown, was charged with assault.

James Lobryan Waters, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt, aggravated assault and parole violation.

Da’Kia Alise Watkins, 20, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Wade Watson, 60, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Justyce Adam White, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.