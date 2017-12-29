Sheriff's reports for Dec. 8

Dec. 8

Gary Allen Beasley, 34, of Hartsville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joseph Floyd Caldwell, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and aggravated assault.

Kiyah Nichole Denbow, 23, of Lebanon, was named a fugitive from justice.

Jacob Ethan Doughten, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with contribution to delinquency, inaction by a parent or guardian with a juvenile in possession of a weapon, public drunkenness and simple possession.

Stephen Joseph Estores, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ivan Devon Ewing, 35, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Tammy Lynn Gentry, 52, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI by allowing.

Kristie Dannette McMurry, 45, of Sparta, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

John Ray Petree, 48, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Kayla Marie Roney, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Clinton Earl Saffell, 44, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Kevin Lamar Scott, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Terrell Marquis Searcy, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, two counts of simple possession and was serving weekend time.

Lamarcus Emanuel Seay, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Arthur Wade Stafford, 43, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Bret Joseph Stearns, 50, of Nashville, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Jamie Marie Sullivan, 31, of Avon Lake, Ohio, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

George Wilson Taylor, 69, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Samuel Henderson Vaughn, 21, of Gallatin, was charged with four counts of statutory rape.

Timothy Wayne Whitaker, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Robert Curtis Wooden, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Eric Gerald Ziegler, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports