Sheriff's reports for Dec. 10-12

Dec. 10

Jason Matthew Turner, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Je Juan Wright, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Dec. 11

Scott Bryan Aldridge, 44, of Antioch, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Lataya Alicia Anderson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Howard Belcher, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Scotty Wayne Campbell, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, misdemeanor evading arrest and parole violation.

Tiffany Crystal Elkins, 37, of Goodlettsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Robin Houston Harris, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI by allowing.

Kodie Thomas King, 23, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Chad Arthur Locke, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Rigoberto Martinez-Trujillo, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Simon Girmay Mehtsentu, 35, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

David Allen Morrow, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Allan Nickell, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest and DUI.

Rebekah Grace Petto, 25, of La Vergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Malcom Chavez Seay, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Natasha Anne Stevens, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Charles Edward Thomas, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Deangelo Lamar Weir, 29, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Dec. 12

Justin Michael Carroll, 36, of Sparta, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronald Manuel Cloutier, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Shane Cooksey, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation and contempt of court.

James Johnson Cox, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of criminal violation of probation.

Robert Tyler Gonzales, 23, of Fountain, Colo., was charged with rape.

Rusty L Hoffman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Cory Trederd Lawless, 26, of Nashville, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 26, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Jose Luna Parra, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

James Edwin Powell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless driving, simple possession of drugs, duty to give information and render aid, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, failure to give immediate notice of an accident and leaving the scene with death or personal injury.

Nicholas Allen Randall, 29, or Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and bond jumping.

Jared Randall Sims, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Richard Stonemark, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jerry Alan Thigpen, 52, of Hartsville, was charged with contempt of court.

Michael Aaron White, 34, of Nashville, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Dustin Allen Whitefield, 35, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Richard Chad Worley, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

