Sheriff's reports for Dec. 12-13

Dec. 12

Dustin Allen Whitefield, 35, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Richard Chad Worley, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Dec. 13

Mary Darlene Bates, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism, aggravated criminal trespassing and public drunkenness.

Jason Eugene Blair, 36, of Portland, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Frances Dianne Clinard, 25, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, failure to appear and bond jumping.

Lowell Brandon Fisher, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacturing with the intent to sale.

Chad Christopher Gillenwater, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice on accident.

Jason Jerell Hastin, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Logan Deena Hunnewell, 25, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear and bond jumping.

Jay Deshaun Jackson, 21, of Madison, was charged with public drunkenness.

Stephen Anthon Johnson, 25, of Chicago, was charged with simple possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Letyjuan Olantez Law, 32, of Galltain, was charged with violation of probation.

Denisha Sharee Majors, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kionda Laquinta Martin, 39, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Preston Quentin Montgomery, 27, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

David Allen Morrow, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher David Waller, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christine Marie Whitworth, 46, of Arrington, was charged with leaving the scene.

Dec. 14

Brittany Simone Benford, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

