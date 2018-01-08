Sheriff's reports for Dec. 18-19

Dec. 18

Randall Neal Ambrose, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Daniel Awad, 21, of Nashville, was charged with identity theft, possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Christopher Lee Chapman, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Devontay Laquirioe Garrett, 20, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Clark Hindelang, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with parole violation.

Jason Warren Huddleston, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Christa Renee Johnson, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Milton Charles Jones, 27, of Memphis, was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Eric Andrew Lyon, 40, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tashina Christine McDonald, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Bobby Jane Minchey, 39, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Ali Dejuan Oldham, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

James Matthew Poynter, 38, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

George Lee Quarles, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of simple possession.

Kelly Elizabeth Roberts, 33, of Hendersonville, was charged with violation of probation.

Ernest AJ Rosenbaum, 31, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Danny Lee Sams, 35, of Memphis, was serving weekend time.

Jason Matthew Sells, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Joe Saddler Sisco, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Dec. 19

Clifton Edward Avent, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release and vandalism.

Henry Earl Cooper, 30, of Yazoo, Mississippi, was charged with driving with revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bailey Noah Guye, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with reckless driving, evading arrest, simple possession, theft of property driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

