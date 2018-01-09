Sheriff's reports for Dec. 19-20

Dec. 19

Caleb James Hawkins, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Chico Dewayne Knight, 38, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of sex offender registry and failure to register as a sexual offender.

Mychal Reed Lawson, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sandra Marie Marmon, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Sandra Dee McGill, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and leaving the scene with property damage.

Michael David Mezzatesta, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of interference with emergency calls and domestic assault.

Christopher Michael Moseley, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Hunter Wade Patton, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Lee Perkins, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Skyler Deshawn Richards, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Jeffreka Jonae Smith, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Cynthia Valentin Stolaas, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dec. 20

Michael Antonio Alvarez, 25, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and vandalism.

Brittan Julia Ballance, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.

James Hamilton Cartwright, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Joseph Alexander Chinkers, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and unauthorized use of an automobile or joyriding.

Gregory Alan Cooper, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Gustavo Adolfo Gomez-Garza, 33, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Mina Milad Hana, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Dustin Allen Harris, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Amber Lee Harrod, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jah-Reise Eain Martin, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Alan Lee McMurtry, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Brandi Nicole Morgan, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule I.

Jennifer Jean Paone, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Amber Melinda Parrish, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with four counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of public drunkenness.

Timothy Leon Poore, 38, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

James Lemuel Preutte, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Patrick Chance Pullen, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Sheryl Ann Ray, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Amber Suzanne Sarig, 28, of Springfield, was charged with violation of probation.

Megan Chelsea Smith, 22, of Bonaqua, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Paula Srubar Wissman, 71, of Webster, Texas, was charged with DUI.

–Staff Reports