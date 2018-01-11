Sheriff's reports for Dec. 23-25

Dec. 23

Amanda Jane Bates, 35, of Madison, was charged with DUI, three counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hubert Logan Dellinger, 57, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault.

Tyler William Dillon, 21, of Smyrna, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andreas Garcia, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Calvin Isaiah Hopkins, 27, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Chelsey Cathleen Kasik, 30, of Nashville, was charged with DUI, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy Danial Klingbeil, 55, of Liberty, was charged with violation of probation.

Betina Jenine Major, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Earnest Eugene Pride, 50, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Jacinto Estrada Salgado, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with custodial interference and violating conditional release.

Charles Edward Thomas, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with simple possession and public drunkenness.

Rudin Alexander Vega, 33, of Memphis, was charged with driving without a license.

Dec. 24

Steven Laverne Black, 33, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Elizabeth Batista Campbell, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Alton Blake Carter, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Michael William Defuria, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Charles Leanord Heady, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Elliot Lee Sergroves, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Allon Joseph Shackelton, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Lucas Noah Sprayberry, 26, of Dowelltown, was charged with failure to appear.

Nicole Marie Steiner, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Allen Whittington, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ronardo Lee Windom, 45, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Dec. 25

Belinda Sue Beswick, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dustin Edward Caughran, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Jay Dee Huckabay, 27, of Columbia, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Matthew Jones, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

William Frank Jones, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Edward Orange, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Gill Todd Page, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Juan Reshad Seay, 19, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Lavonya Lea Shannon, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

