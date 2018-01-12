Sheriff's reports for Dec. 26-27

Dec. 26

Howard William Allabaugh, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

William Taylor Barrett, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, two counts of criminal attempt, four counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, two counts of theft of property worth less than $1,000 and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Brandy Nicole Colgate, 32, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Tyler Hill, 36, of Castalian Springs, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, DUI and violation of probation.

Courtney Lynn Pignone, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Dustin Tyler Ray, 31, of Watertown, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Robert Curtis Wooden, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Dec. 27

Austin Eugene Bishop, 24, of Ashland City, was charged with theft of property, two counts of failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Torian Deshawn Burch, 24, of Antioch, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Alonzo Lamont Clark, 43, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Clemente Edward Dale, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Raymond Scott Fulk, 36, of Hoenwald, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Johnny Wayne James, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Qualin Monte Johnson, 22, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Knowlson Rowland Major, 46, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

Christopher Michael Morgan, 43, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Ewing Ricketts, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Nicholas Sean Scott, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Shana Jean Shahan, 36, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Matthew Sisco, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Nathaniel Steven Sisk, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew McIlwain Thomas, 21, of Hartsville, was charged with assault.

