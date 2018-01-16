Sheriff's reports for Dec. 29-31

Dec. 29

Artavious Robert Lee Breadfort, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Austin Duke Chester, 24, of Smyrna, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jennifer Lynn Cordova, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated criminal trespass.

Abel Cruz, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Tina Dianne Duke, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jordan Lee Ellis, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Hailey Marie Harris, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Darrel Lamont Hutchinson, 53, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sean Ian McMahon, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dean Michele Moser, 53, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Kala Briana Sharkey, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Phillip Reynolds Shaw, 64, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Thomas John Short, 25, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Jo Welchance, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property.

Dec. 30

Elizabeth Gail Bell, 35, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of simple possession.

Blaise Joseph Bella, 31, of Watertown, was charged with simple possession and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Michael Leshawn Blanks, 21, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Spencer Nelson Blevins, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Tayler William Cobb, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Larry Mark Duke, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500 and failure to appear.

Kisha Allen Keeton, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Marcus Moore McCathern, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest and domestic assault.

Tremaine Lamont Stem, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Dec. 31

Kendrick Lowell Davis, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Baker Carins Duncan, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Zachary Scott England, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Preston David Perry, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violating conditional release.

Dustin Eugene Pullen, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of interference with emergency calls.

Angela Denise Rose, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Charles Vincente Sumner, 56, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports