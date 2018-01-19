Sheriff's reports for Jan. 5-8

Jan. 5

Sarafin Barrera, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Garrett Andrew Crawford, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Justin Tyler Crawford, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault, violation of probation and simple possession.

Patrick Micheal Forsythe, 46, of Smyrna, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tony Darrell Green, 49, of Buffalo Valley, was charged with two counts of simple possession and altering of temp tag.

Timothy Shawn Holloway, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Nyok Lueth, 41, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Brandi Dian Neeley, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Samuel Paul Rector, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephen Lynn Reece, 53, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Megan Ann-Marie Rollins, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

David Wayne Simms, 51, of Smyrna, was serving weekend time.

Michael Darren Straub, 20, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Lauren Sullivan, 27, of Paducah, Kentucky, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Howard Ray Tarkenton, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Travis Christophe Vancour, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Raymond Rocky Vaughn, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and emergency commttal.

Holly Ann Wheaton, 33, of Springfield, was charged with theft of property.

Jan. 6

Harold Douglas Bishop, 46, of Alexandria, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Robert Justin Collins, 28, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Feliciano Coupean, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving without a license.

Matthew Adam Cubbins, 23, of Smithville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Theodore William Edge, 37, of Elmwood, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Samuel Edward Fox, 38, of Brush Creek, was serving weekend time.

Roderick Esaw Harbin, 30, of Gary, Indiana, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Derek Dee Hicks, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Kane Hill, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Andre Brandon Nguyen, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Rachel Dawn Patterson, 34, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Edgar Jonathan Payton, 37, of Brush Creek, was charged with public drunkenness.

Marvin Dallas Rodriguez, 50, of Clarksville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Keith Schlichting, 22, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Robert Benjamin Shaw, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Daniel Todd, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property, unlawfully carry and possession of a weapon and simple possession.

Jan. 7

Ciara Shea Byrne, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Londratis Dupree Clark, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Renee Colyer, 35, of Columbia, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen Anthony Evans, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Kimberly Nicole Glover, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a legend drug, two counts of simple possession, leaving the scene with property damage, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Deanthony Haynes, 18, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

Edgar Roman Huitron, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Jermale Venture Humphries, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with unlawful carry and possesson of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brandon Micheal Peck, 30, of Chapmansboro, was charged with public drunkenness.

Derek Lee Scott, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple possession.

Taylor Joshua Kyle, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jan. 8

Dennis Lee Arnold, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Antonio Deshawn Banks, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael Loren Bednarcyk, 32, of Old Hickory, was charged with violating conditional release.

Arthur Alexander Carter, 34, of Harmony, North Carolina, was held for court.

Madilynne Paige Cernuto, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Raymond Cappel, 32, of Antioch, was charged with theft of property and named a fugitive from justice.

Christopher Ronald Clemmons, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Jeffrey Jonathan Clifton, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Breanna Twanisha Coleman, 19, of Madison, was charged with criminal trespass.

Sasha Lee Curtis, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shonterrica Lamontae Gaines, 22, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass.

Carl Edward Goolsby, 51, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacques Michele Hall, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

William Joseph Kelly, 40, of Bradyville, was charged with failure to appear.

Kodie Thomas King, 23, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Gregory Dionte London, 26, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Valentin Romero Luna, 33, of Nashville, was held for court.

Katie Joyce Owens, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Stavon Rico Riley, 32, of Antioch, was held for court.

Bailey Rae Roark, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Charles Scott Rogers, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Duke Shanks, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Tena Suanne Sherman, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Christopher Kyle Speigel, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Billy Ray Turner, 46, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Solai Vairavan, 34, of New York, New York, was charged with DUI.

Kyle Dean Warf, 24, of Apex, North Carolina, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Christopher Robert West, 33, of Clarksville, was charged with reckless endangerment.

–Staff Reports