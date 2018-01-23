Sheriff's reports for Jan. 9-11

Jan. 9

Craig Anthony Tibbs, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with altering of a temp tag and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ashley Sierra Uthley, 29, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Tahjia Meche Williams, 23, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephen Ross Yates, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with parole violation.

Jan. 10

Randall Scott Bailey, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Eric Lymont Collier, 46, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Dale Cote, 22, of Dowelltown, was held for court.

Hailey Jean Craddock, 22, of Watertown, was charged with two counts.

Kimberly Brooke Denson, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Ian McKenzie Dobson, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Adam Clark Eakes, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

Danny Lester Eakes, 64, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Randall Gammons, 33, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of theft or merchandise worth less than $500.

William Eugene Green, 49, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Tina Renee Grisham, 48, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Benjamin Harrison, 18, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Leroy Hunter, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Kim Marie Jones, 48, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Steven Jon Ladd, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Mark DeWayne McMurry, 45, of Clarksville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Tyler Shae Reeves, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Ryan Douglas Wood, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Corey Lee Younker, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Jan. 11

Timothy Corley Allen, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and leaving the scene with property damage.

Faron Jesse Barnes, 30, of Memphis, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael James Bierce, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with physical child neglect.

Jesse Ray Boles, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jason Lamar Cook, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Christopher Wayne Dodd, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Zachary Musick Francis, 25, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

Jacqueline Nicole Harding, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tammy Michelle Heath, 47, of Loretto, was charged with violation of probation.

Logan James Hyatt, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Terrissa Ann Iseli Ross, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and simple drug possession.

Jordin James Joseph, 22, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Timothy Francis Lytle, 48, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Robert Daniel Malone, 42, of Greenbrire, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and evading arrest.

Joseph Henry McGillicuddy, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with cruelty to animals and public drunkenness.

Tammy Rena Price, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and two counts of simple drug possession.

Jerry Ray Raynes, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and possession of schedule II.

Joseph Webster Reeves, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

