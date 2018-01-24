Sheriff's reports for Jan. 11-12

Jan. 11

Joshua Wayne Ricketts, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ernest Dinson Searcy, 18, of Springfield, was charged with failure to appear.

Taylor Austin Sexton, 18, of Hermitage, was charged with 10 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft of property worth less than $1,000, three counts of theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500 and two counts of theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

George Baxter Snider, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Steven Chase Wheeler, 24, of Old Hickory, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 12

Jackie Lynn Adams, 43, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Kristi Lynne Alexander, 43, of Madison, served weekend time.

James Kenneth Barry, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Mary Darlene Bates, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Kayla Marie Black, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of schedule VI drugs for resale, simple drug possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of schedule VI drugs.

Robert William Chaney, 47, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

Nicholas Nathaniel Coffee, 37, of Monroe, Georgia, was charged with DUI.

Otis Ira Campbe Coffee, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of schedule IV drug violations.

Sandra Luann Drake, 40, of Rock Island, was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Angela Dawn Engelhardt, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Bradley Wayne Evans, 20, of Westmoreland, was charged with simple drug possession.

Kathryn Leslie Flakoll, 35, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Fredrick Lashane Garrett, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of schedule I, schedule IV drug violations, schedule III drug violations and two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Bobby Darrel Hamblen, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Gwendolyn Hamm, 59, of Watertown, served weekend time.

Emily Ruth Hawkes, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

–Staff Reports