Sheriff's reports for Jan. 12-14

Jan. 12

LaDonte Ojuan Jennings, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Antonio Deshaun Jones, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated robbery.

Teresa Charlene Joyner, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and counterfeit controlled substance.

Theodore Allen Kemp, 39, of Lafayette, was held for court.

John Lloyd Lester, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Camden Lee Long, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and leaving the scene with property damage.

Jacob Robert Morton, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs, simple drug possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts of schedule VI drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Stanley Morton, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale, simple drug possession, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule VI.

Darrel Ray Nelson, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Travis Anthony Spicer, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs and failure to pay child support.

William Dallas Stithem, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule IV drug violations.

Miaushia Quensha Thompson, 26, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Perry Oneall White, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

John Kenneth Williams, 44, of Watertown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Zachary Harold Williams, 41, of Carthage, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Jan. 13

Yurii Alek Aleksakhin, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Reginald Quinton Brooks, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

William Bradford Gibbs, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Shane Logan Hutchison, 25, of Nashville, served weekend time.

Logan Lee Jones, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with underage consumption and public drunkenness.

Kylan Taylor Leeper, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, simple drug possession, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Christopher Andrew Mayberry, 26, of Crossville, was charged with assault and failure to appear.

Jan. 14

Frank Benzor Campos, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Coty Allen Craddock, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Samuel Nathan Lee Davis, 34, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

Lucinda Faye Dean, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Christopher Chad Elliott, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kevin Joseph Karain, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Ronda Mechelle McMurtry, 52, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Ashley Ruby Ann Randall, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and violation of probation.

James Tyler Ricketts, 20, of Holiday, was charged with violation of probation.

Shana Jean Shahan, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

