Sheriff's reports for Jan. 15-16

Jan. 15

Update: On Aug. 19, 2015, The Lebanon Democrat reported Timothy Lee Perrin, 45, of Watertown, was charged with assault. This charge was dismissed Sept. 8, 2015 by the General Sessions Court of Wilson County.

Zachary Paul Banfield, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Johnny Ray Carter, 32, of Hickman, was charged with observation without consent.

Jason Ryan Chapman, 33, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Brian Crotzer, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with initiating the process intended to manufacture methamphetamine, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, failure to pay child support and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dandre Jacquese Crutchfield, 25, of Antioch, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Nicole Marie Haroulakis, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, initiating the process intended to manufacture methamphetamine, violation of probation, two counts of failure to pay child support and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andre Ramon Majors, 56, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and evading arrest.

German Jovany Molina Corrales, 44, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Christina Lynn Pellerin, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, initiating the process intended to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Vincent Phillips, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Schasta Tristin Rodgers, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jonathan Boyd Serrano, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with simple drug possession.

Jan. 16

James Lejuan Beecham, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, vandalism worth less than $1,000 and aggravated criminal trespass.

Tressia Ann Clark, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with seven counts of simple drug possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Wesley Jordan Isbell, 31, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Ray Lafever, 22, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Latoya Nicole Logue, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule II drugs.

