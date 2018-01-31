Sheriff's reports for Jan. 20-21

Jan. 20

Stephen Andrew Barry, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Calvin Michael Blankenship, 21, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault.

Jason Michael Bowen, 33, of Castalian Springs, was charged with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Amanda Dawn Brown, 27, of Gordonsville, was charged with assault.

Crystal Dawn Davis, 38, of Garner, North Carolina, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice.

Josue Daniel Delcid-Ramirez, 24, of Irving, Texas, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Stephanie Crystal Hayes, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Rene Joubert J. Jean, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Justin Michael Ledbetter, 24, of Livingston, was charged with DUI.

Brian Steven Mickel, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Bryanna Joy Morris, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Clifford Charles Perez, 49, of Sreveport, Louisiana, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Geneva Ann Tinker, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and violation of probation.

Zachary Harold Williams, 41, of Carthage, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Ronnie Eugene Wilmoth, 20, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

Jan. 21

Stacy Joann Arendall, 27, of Nashville, was charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Eric Nicholas Denson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Gabrielle Kira Derosia, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jonathan Eugene Gardner, 34, of Nashville, was charged with assault on an officer, criminal impersonation, evading arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Denise Louisa Johnson-Weilbaeche, 28, of White House, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and possession of a legend drug.

