Sheriff's reports for Jan. 21-22

Jan. 21

Chad Arthur Locke, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, public drunkenness and simple drug possession.

Jacob Darvel McKnight, 20, of Greenbrier, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and public drunkenness.

Patricia Darlene Perez, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Scott Anthony Spears, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and three counts of possession of a legend drug.

Toby Tyrell Stockton, 36, of Cookeville, was charged with DUI.

Joshua Kyle Taylor, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Hayden Tyler Chase Whitaker, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Rachel Nicole Williams, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 22

Bradley Alexander Batey-Watson, 23, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Keith Allen Benefield, 48, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Alfonso Bertoni, 29, of Nashville, was charged with driving without a license.

Matthew Wayne Clayton, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violating conditional release.

April Michelle Dyke, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a legend drug.

Davon Darnell Hicks, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Brian Allen Jernigan, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of assault.

Fard Hassan Marchbanks, 26, of Nashville, was charged with evading arrest, failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

William Daniel Sco Oshirin, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Immanuel Jabrin Phinisee, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Britney Nicole Russell, 27, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.

Donald Lee Rye, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

