Sheriff's reports for Jan. 24-27

Jan. 24

Preciciano Martinez, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving without a license.

Elvis Antonio Melgar, 21, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Harold Wayne Shaw, 19, of Nashville, was charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

Matthew James Simoneau, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, two counts of simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jared Randall Sims, 39, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Michael Deion Smith, 21, of Hermitage, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Justin Keith Tatum, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Anthony Clifford Vaught, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest.

Jan. 25

Edgar Eugene Bennett, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and violation of probation.

Joshua David Byrd, 36, of Charlett, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Jimmy Lee Foster, 38, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Tyler Griffin, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Cameron Sean Luke Griffith, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and simple drug possession.

David Renolds Grollnek, 32, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Andrew Harrington, 30, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Brian Gray King, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Jennifer May Kirby, 34, of Sparta, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

Terri Danielle McCaslin, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Alisa Fay Middlebrooks, 50, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Kevin Lee Mitchell, 41, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Alyce Erica Shaw, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Triston Eugene-Sha Stevenson, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and theft of property.

Jeffery Allen Walker, 42, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Nicholas Paul Ziegler, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jan. 26

Christian Anthony Adams, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with identity theft, possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Kenny Wayne Bennett, 35, of Marshville, Missouri, was charged with schedule I.

James William Berry, 26, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation, assault, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Derek Andre Brookshire, 52, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Lori Nicole Byrd, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

George Andrew Chaney, 29, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Cooper Sheorn Colman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Micah Westley Dyck, 23, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Kayla Marie Edwards, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Fayez Fanous, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Ratisha Michelle Farmer, 33, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Tava Larhone Farmer, 32, of Springfield, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Kayla Dawn Fontenot, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tina Marie Freeman, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Scott Greer, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, prohibited weapon, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Jordan Alvin Haney, 22, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Taquannesh Shanice Harper, 29, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Crista Chere Haynes, 45, of Murfreesboro, was charged with assault.

Jackie Jim Holder, 29, of LaVergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Paul Hilto Holt, 32, of Hermitage, was held for court.

Mark Anthony King, 45, of Nashville, was held for court.

Chico Dewayne Knight, 38, of Hartsville, was held for court.

Reginald Keshawn Logue, 29, of Gallatin, was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, simple drug possession and failure to appear.

Terrence Devon London, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

Brandon David MacKay, 39, of Knoxville, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

Knowlson Rowland Major, 46, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

Kenneth Dewayne Martin, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and altering of a temp tag.

Zebulun Michael McBride, 26, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation, public drunkenness and evading arrest.

Andrew Dalton O’Quinn, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal attempt.

Matthew Tyler O’Quinn, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Anthony Jermaine Odom, 40, of Carthage, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support.

Debra Marie Peach, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Edwin Peck, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kerri Lynn Pollard, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Ashley Repath, 30, of Antioch, was held for court.

Joshua Wayne Ricketts, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Barbara Sue Sanders, 59, of Hartsville, was charged with contempt of court.

Michael Thomas Stroud, 39, of Springfield, was held for court.

David John Swanson, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jamil Zakee Sweatt, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, violating a protection order and vandalism.

Stacie Elaine Talley, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Max Trotter, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Ayeal Kamise Weir, 26, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Alexis Arielle Wilkerson, 23, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with violation of probation.

Jan. 27

Stacey Dawn Byrum, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Rafael Ray Carter, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Ralph William Colyer, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Rachel Heather Espy, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Shane Eugene McClanahan, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Chasity Nicole McCord, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear, theft of merchandise worth less than $500, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession and criminal trespass.

Cassandra Lindsey Mantanye, 34, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Lee Pena, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Curtis Rand, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Robert Wayne Sellers, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and serving weekend time.

Daniel Thomas Shoopman, 34, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Tari Lynn Stinson, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Sara Kathleen Tinsley, 42, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Michelle Marie Tweet, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Taylor Nicholas Vantrease, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

