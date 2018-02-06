Home care worker charged with exploiting client

After receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services in May 2016, TBI agents started an investigation into a complaint of financial exploitation by a home services worker. At that time, Lamelia Bellamy, 38, of Clarksville, provided home care to a client in Nashville. The agents developed information that Bellamy fraudulently used the victim’s credit card to make purchases in Sumner County, without the woman’s consent.

On March 7, a Sumner County grand jury returned indictments that charged Bellamy with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, knowingly exploiting an adult and obtain, possess, buy or use personal identification of another.

Bellamy, who was in the Montgomery County Jail on unrelated charges, was taken to Sumner County on Friday. She was booked in at the Sumner County Jail and released after posting a $10,000 bond.