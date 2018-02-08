Sheriff's Reports for Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Jan. 31

Karen Patricia Altman, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support, violation of probation, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Carroll Johnson Cook, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ernest Ray Gehle, 63, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Charles Anthony Hollis, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, assault, interference with emergency calls and violating conditional release.

Bruce Delanie Mendenhall, 66, of Nashville, was held for court.

Kathy Lynn Mofield, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Wesley Cameron Ransom, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

Rosetta Maria Rouse, 32, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Matthew Sisco, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Andrew James Skaalerud, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Feb. 1

Curtis Anthony Beach, 45, of Nashville, was charged with giving a false report or information to officers.

Kristina Marie Bishop, 41, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Lynn Black, 34, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism worth less than $1,000, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, simple drug possession and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Dereka Renee Conway, 22, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Edward Samuel Craig, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Sharon Lynn Crowe, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Larry Mark Duke, 47, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Cody Fairman, 26, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Larry Francis Golladay, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, contribution to delinquency, harboring a runaway juvenile and two counts of violation of probation.