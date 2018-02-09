Sheriff's Reports for Feb. 1-2

Feb. 1

James Edwin Harris, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Rickey Napoleon King, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Michael Hunter Lawrence, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Roderick Vantez Majors, 28, of Nashville, was charged with robbery.

William Wayne Marshall, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, public drunkenness and theft of property.

Kathy Lynn Mofield, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Andrew Robertson, 41, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Ginger Nicole Steele, 39, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Charles Robert Todd, 37, of Liberty, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Bruce Williams, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

James Ronnie Woodard, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 2

Bernadette Nicole Bidwell, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Tonya Jean Bond, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Victor Don Butler, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sara Leeann Bynum, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Daniel Troy Campbell, 53, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI.

Edwin Ronaldo Castaneda, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Jamarin Leveal Coates, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Ralph William Colyer, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Aaron Michael Cramer, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Daniel Louis Dillard, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrea Elizabeth Dotson, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

John Daniel Garcia, 33, of Murfreesboro, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Ronnie Page Hackett, 49, of Old Hickory, was charged with disorderly conduct and violation of probation.

Michael Dennis Hall, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.