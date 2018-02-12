Sheriff's reports for Feb. 2-4

Feb. 2

Hailey Marie Harris, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

James Alan Holt, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Treondous Marquez Johnson, 19, of Antioch, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Joseph Karain, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Alan Lee McMurtry, 32, of Watertown, was charged with violating conditional released.

Phillip Michael Pickens, 27, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

James Lemuel Pruette, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony David Ragan, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Skyler Deshawn Richards, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vandalism, evading arrest, criminal trespass and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Justin Wayne Rogers, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Charity Elizabeth Sadler, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of contempt of court.

Amy Denise Sherrill, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Scott Anthony Walls, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Delandis Lamont Weeks, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ayeal Kamise Weir, 26, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Deangelo Lamar Weir, 29, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Steven James Willhite, 28, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs.

Feb. 3

Kimberly Annete Cruse, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and fugitive from justice.

Nikole Lachelle Cutter, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Patrick Timothy Elrod, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with DUI.

Tina Marie Felice, 34, of Spartenburg, South Carolina, was charged with failure to appear.

Jimmy Galindo, 31, of Nashville, was charged with criminal attempt, reckless endangerment, theft of property, criminal conspiracy, two counts of evading arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, vandalism, reckless driving, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

Kaila Lashea Garrett, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Jana Rae Johnson, 42, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrea Michelle Kirk, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

James Nicholas Limbaugh, 33, of Nashville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Sandra Dee McGill, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Donnie Wayne Meadows, 31, of Nashville, was charged with criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy, vandalism, evading arrest, resisting arrest and simple drug possession.

Brentan Paul Mihm, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Lisa Annette Mofield, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shawn Allen Munger, 36, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was charged with violation of probation.

Diana Vincent Storey, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Cory Dee Thompson, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Feb. 4

Brent Travis Bogle, 19, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with evading arrest and underage consumption.

Ambrose Zachary Branch, 53, of Old Hickory, was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon and theft of property.

Matthew Bradley Hawkins, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Billy Wayne Holland, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Keaunti Jarbar Inmon, 21, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and failure to appear.

