Sheriff's reports for Feb. 7

Feb. 7

Angela Lynn Absher, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Trenton Londale Adams, 27, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Mitchell Blaylock, 24, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Jimi Rachael Box, 23, of Carthage, was held for court.

Nathan Shawn Brackett, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

John Elwood Bruce, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, criminal attempt, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fredrick Michael Carbonara, 30, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged with DUI.

Joshua Wayne Caruthers, 24, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Hank William Casey, 29, of Kingston Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

Danny Lester Eakes, 64, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Patrick Michael Forsythe, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Thomas Daniel Franklin, 56, of Richmond, Virginia, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Serena Crystal King, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamaal Ahmad League, 30, of Smithville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Robert Daniel Malone, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Samantha Lanette Moss, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear, simple drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Chavis Fanton Rodgers, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Henry Saundrers, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Benjamin McKemly Sears, 27, of Smithville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth up to $1,000.

Jason Michael Tallent, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Treiva Jean Taylor, 57, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Lee Vanatta, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Allen Whittington, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

