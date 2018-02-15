Sheriff's reports for Feb. 8

Feb. 7

Justice Namen Williams, 20, of Watertown, was charged with theft of property, domestic assault and violating a protection order.

Curlee Arizona Wilson Zoriantae, 18, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Feb. 8

Norman Lee Beberg, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Charles Delbert Brown, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, possession of a weapon while under the influence, DUI, two counts of leaving the scene with property damage, two counts of reckless endangerment, failure to give immediate notice on an accident, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

James Kelly Estes, 38, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Carmilla Estrada, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with giving false report or information to an officer.

Jeffrey Scott Green, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Jarrett Darnail Guy, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Douglas Howard, 26, of Livingston, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment and two counts of evading arrest.

April Nicole Jones, 26, of Cookeville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Treyton Aaron Lattimore, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Bonnie Lynn Liebig, 35, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Ashley Elizabeth Mitchell, 34, of Gallatin, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple drug possession.

Chelsea Nicole Pezak, 23, of Cookeville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000.

Lejon Miqueil Rogan, 37, of Hendersonville, was charged with two counts of possession of schedule II for resale.

Antonio Terran Seay, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of schedule I and sale of schedule II drugs.

David Earl Self, 72, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

George Baxter Snider, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Jade Darren Taylor, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

