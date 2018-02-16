Sheriff's reports for Feb. 9

Feb. 9

Glen Norman Adams, 45, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Holly Elon Bishop, 40, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear and simple drug possession.

Terry Frank Brooks, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and evading arrest.

Brandon Allen Campbell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Mark Caragianis, 25, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Troy Lynn Fox, 56, of Gallatin, was held for court.

Robert Troy Frasch, 46, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault.

Nathan Joseph Gohs, 22, of Dowell Town, was charged with violation of probation.

Justin Earl Hardin, 28, of Hermitage, was serving weekend time.

Michael Jeremy Henry, 43, of Watertown, was serving weekend time.

Richard Nelson Keeney, 38, of Albany, Kentucky, was charged with failure to appear.

James Christopher Kittrell, 42, of Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexis Camille Majors, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and vandalism.

Colleen Margaret Meinert, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Alexis Brooke Nelson, 21, of Cookeville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Michael Kevin Odonnell, 38, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Adrian Nelson Thompson, 33, of Spring Hills, was charged with vandalism.

Arturo Mendez Tiscareno, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi, was serving weekend time.

Alex Bernard Tooley, 50, of Tompkinsville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Lee Toombs, 40, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, failure to appear and violation of probation.

Stephanie Carol Umphrey, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Brian Robert Walker, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Franklin Watkins, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Ayeal Kamise Weir, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports