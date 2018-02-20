Sheriff's reports for Feb. 11-12

Feb. 11

Chad Allen Richardson, 38, of Shelbyville, was charged with failure to appear.

Buck Ray Rogers, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and violating conditional release.

Jose David Sanchez, 22, of Smyrna, Georgia, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Kelly Sue Sanders, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of simple drug possession, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Steven Boyd Trent, 32, of LaVergne, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Feb. 12

Christopher Allen Adams, 36, of Hartsville, contempt of court and failure to appear.

Terry Lynn Averitt, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Kerry Wayne Boyd, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Wayne Cheney, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Ells Darnell, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Curtis Harley Dodson, 39, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Espinosa, 23, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Christian Micahel Furlow, 18, of Nashville, was charged with five counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property worth less than $1,000, two counts of theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500 and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Mickey Paschale Harp, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy Lamont Harris, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary.

Toney Ray Hopkins, 58, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Rebecca Marie Knight, 32, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Christopher Lee Robert Moran, 23, of Hendersonville, was charged with violation of probation.

David Joseph Otting, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Helen Juanita Parrish, 60, of Beach Grove, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports