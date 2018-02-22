Lebanon Child Advocacy Center helps indict Florida pastor for rape

According to Murfreesboro Detective Tommy Roberts, the investigation began in November when two sisters from Murfreesboro reported to the Department of Child’s Services they were raped by their family pastor about five years prior. The sisters were 14 and 15 years old at the time of the incident.

The younger girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon, while Roberts interviewed the older girl at the criminal investigations division in Murfreesboro.

“Both girls made compelling and credible disclosures that Pastor David Rowam had molested them at a local hotel in Murfreesboro in 2014,” said Roberts.

Roberts went to Rowan’s home in Florida in December to interview him about the incident.

The investigation showed that in 2014, Rowan was hired as a guest speaker at a meeting at a local church in Rutherford County, where he saw the girls, who stayed on the church grounds with their parents. He had known the family for several years.

Rowan asked the girls if they wanted to get a hamburger and milkshake, and the girls’ mother gave them permission. It was then that he took them to a hotel on Broad Street in Murfreesboro and allegedly molested them.

The case was presented to a grand jury in February, and Rowan was indicted on three counts of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual contact and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Rowan was taken into custody Feb. 16 in Florida. He remained at the Santa Rosa County Jail in Florida awaiting extradition to Murfreesboro for trial.