Sheriff's reports for Feb 13-16

Feb. 13

Fallon Leeann Shelton, 33, of Madison, was charged with contempt of court.

Jesse Michael Sims, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and failure to appear.

Michael Robert Tucker, 39, of Burns, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bailey Alexander Underwood, 21, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Winston Fitzgerald White, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 14

Jonathan Chase Angell, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Elizabeth Ann Gracyalny, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Cathy Diane Lawson, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Jessica Michelle Lingnau, 26, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear.

Alonza Lowe, 46, of Enfield, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear.

Bruce Delanie Mendenhall, 66, of Nashville, was held for court.

Doyle James Morgan, 52, of Morristown, was charged with simple drug possession.

Phillip Samuel Smee, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Jeffery Powell Weir, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Isaac Hopret Winfree, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Ryan Douglas Wood, 21, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Thomas Knox Worrall, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Feb. 15

Allan Rashad Briggs, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Tanya Marie Burns, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Leslie Burns, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ashley Marie Golladay, 32, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with violation of probation.

Scott Andrew Harrison, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Rayburn Dale Hollis, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Trent Edward Hood, 37, of Alexandria, was charged with simple drug possession and DUI.

Alexis Lee Limbaugh, 19, of Hartsville, was charged with violating conditional release.

Michael Duwayne Martin, 39, of Old Hickory, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Nathaniel Lee Newell, 34, of Hermitage, was charged with evading arrest, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Stephen Kacee Phillips, 18, of Hartsville, was charged with violating conditional release.

Edwin Secoy Reeves, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

John Ernest Sanders, 50, of Nashville, was charged with possession of tools that interfere with an anti-theft device and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Laura Ann Smotherman, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal simulation.

Jose Roberto Urquiza-Rangel, 36, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Casie Jean Willis, 35, of Franklin, was charged with failure to appear.

Feb. 16

Jerry Lee Adams, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, 8 counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property worth less than $1,000 and 20 counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Joshua Neal Bagley, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Cleo Vantha Douglass, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Rafael Hernandes Gregoso, 44, of Hermitage, was serving weekend time.

Juan Javier Galvan, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Robert Lee Johnson, 32, of Knoxville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jerry Tyson Jones, 28, of Cookeville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and serving weekend time.

Jonathon Paul Kemp, 31, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Warren Thomas Lincoln, 59, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Eric Van Mathis, 44, of Liberty, was charged with DUI.

Matthew Scott Miniard, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving without a license.

Kennith Lee Moss, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Coleman Roach, 67, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Leesha Lynn Sullins, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Andres Martin Trujillo, 25, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

William Scott Vick, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Ayeal Kamise Weir, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Bobby Lane Woods, 40, of Westmorland, was serving weekend time.

