Sheriff's reports for Feb. 17

Feb. 17

Patrick Gregory Beaty, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property worth less than $1,000 and identity theft.

Chara Christine Birchett, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Joyce Ann Browning, 70, of Clinton, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Jesse Lee Cooper, 19, of Watertown, was charged with underage consumption.

Robert Lawrence Day, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest, violating conditional release and domestic assault.

Daniel Leroy Devall, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Amy Michelle Drown, 30, of Watertown, was charged with four counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, violation of probation, theft of property, identity theft and two counts of simple drug possession.

Frankie Lee Foutch, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Katalyn Marie Free, 35, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Larry Don Holden, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Kevin Blake Jones, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with home improvement services fraud and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Jeffrey Paul Leach, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Wilbert Sinai Ortiz, 35, of Lafayette, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and failure to appear.

Timothy Levan Pope, 56, of Old Hickory, was charged with stalking.

Megan Leigh Purcell, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, two counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Carlton Wayne Ray, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal and public drunkenness.

Amanda Danielle Reed, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Ginnia Lynn Ring, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000 and six counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Luciano Dakota Ruotolo, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with evading arrest.

Cain Trujillo, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Nicholas Lee Whisnant, 19, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports