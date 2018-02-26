Motorists call in indecent exposure

According to Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler, officers were called to N. Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40 around 10 a.m. after multiple callers reported a man standing at the roadway exposing himself. When officers arrived, they found Rickey Houston, 42, of Smyrna.

Houston was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure and booked at the Wilson County Jail where he remained.

Anyone with more information on this incident should call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477 or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at mjpd.org.